Email scam puts 3,000 employees at risk

Email generic (Photo: cosmin4000, Custom)

BOISE - Nearly 3,000 employees at Boise's Amalgamated Sugar Company are at risk after a hacker managed to steal their personal information.

The company says someone posing as a company official sent an email to a corporate office worker requesting copies of employee tax forms.

The worker complied and sent W-2s of employees to the hacker.

The company says it's working to determine the extent of the breach.

(© 2017 KTVB)