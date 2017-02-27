Email scam puts 3,000 employees at risk

BOISE - Nearly 3,000 employees at Boise's Amalgamated Sugar Company are at risk after a hacker managed to steal their personal information.
The company says someone posing as a company official sent an email to a corporate office worker requesting copies of employee tax forms.
The worker complied and sent W-2s of employees to the hacker.
The company says it's working to determine the extent of the breach.
