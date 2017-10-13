Downtown Boise parking is heading toward steep price increases

Monthly parking passes in the Ninth and Main garage, shown here, could increase from $135 to $175. (Photo: Teya Vitu/Idaho Business Review)

BOISE - Parking rates in downtown Boise garages operated by Capital City Development Corp. could go up by nearly 30 percent starting in February.

CCDC on Oct. 9 first announced the proposed rate increase for all classes of parking in its eight garages. The CCDC Board of Commissioners on Nov. 13 will host public comment on the rate increases before deciding the matter.

The largest proposed monthly increases are from $135 to $175 in the Capitol & Main (former Capitol Terrace) and Ninth & Main (former Eastman) garages. Reserved parking in Capital & Main could go from $170 to $220, according to Max Clark, CCDC’s parking and facilities director.

The first hour parking would remain free but the rate for subsequent hourly parking would go from $2.50 per hour to $3 per hour and the daily maximum would go from $12 to $15.

New rates were based on results of a parking survey CCDC conducted Aug. 12-20 that drew 748 respondents.

The sweet spot was determined based on how many monthly pass holders would drop out at various suggested increases and how much waiting-list customers were willing to pay for a pass, said Matt Edmond, a CCDC project manager.

“We’re trying to up with a pricing strategy that balances availability, affordability and convenience,” Edmond said.

CCDC garages have about 1,700 month pass holders and about 550 people on waiting lists for a monthly pass, Edmond said.

Monthly rates were last increased in January 2016 but not since 2008 before then. The hourly rates were last increased in 2008, Clark said.

