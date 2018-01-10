Delta adds Twin Falls-Salt Lake City flights

skywest2 (Photo: KTVB)

TWIN FALLS - Air travelers to and from the Magic Valley will soon have a new connection.

Delta Airlines today announced the addition of a fourth weekday and third Saturday Delta Connection flight from Twin Falls to Salt Lake City beginning March 1st.

Skywest Airlines operates Delta Connection flights.

In a news release, Delta says the added flights to Salt Lake City are timed to provide connection opportunities to destinations around the world.

