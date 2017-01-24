Top 6 Super Bowl TV deals 2017

CLEVELAND, OH - The countdown to Super Bowl 2017 is on and if you want to score an amazing TV deal, today is your day.
In the past, the Super Bowl has not been nearly as good as Black Friday with regards to television deals. This year, with retailers more desperate to capture sales from SEO and clear surplus holiday stock, prices are within 5% of Black Friday offerings.
The key is to play your cards correctly and make a move on specific models for Sper Bowl LI. Our favorite picks are listed below. At the time this article was written, Best Buy was the most aggressive in terms of pricing followed by Dell Store and Walmart.
Whether you're rooting for the New England Patriots or Atlanta Falcons, your wallet is the winner today.
Please keep in mind that the prices listed below can change at any second. Stores reserve the right to change prices and adjust offers at any time. We wish we could control that but we cannot. Happy Savings!
$201 Off Polk Audio Smart Soundbar + Subwoofer System + Free Delivery
Was: $400.00
Now: $198.99
**Check out our full audio test, comparison and un-boxing right here
Lowest Priced Top Rated 40" 1080p LED Smart TV - This Vizio For $279.99 + Free Delivery
$250 Off LG 50" 2160p Smart Ultra HD 4K TV + Free Shipping
Was: $649.99
Now: $399.99
$100 Off Sharp 55" 1080p LED Smart Roku TV + Free Shipping
Was: $449.99
Now: $349.99
$500 Off LG 60" 4K Ultra Smart HD TV + Free $300 Gift Card + Free Shipping
Was: $1,399.00
Now: $899.99
**Gift card sent via email within 10-20 days after purchase
$500 Off LG 65" 2160p Smart Ultra HD 4K TV + Free Shipping
Was: $1,299.99
Now: $799.99
Didn't see your preferred TV size on sale? Check out this flash sale happening right now.
