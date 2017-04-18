How you can relieve pain and roll in great abs

CLEVELAND, OH - Let me guess: you have back pain, you have knee pain and you feel like you've tried every option out there. Massages can cost more than $100 and won't help your core. Chiropractors and physical therapists can cost a bundle.

Today we have a simple solution that is under $20, portable and something that can be done on your time.



We interviewed doctors, physical therapists, fitness experts, personal trainers, massage therapists and chiropractors and we all got the same response: GET A FOAM ROLLER! (even LeBron James uses one regularly)



This is what a foam roller does; they are not all created equal:



- Lying on a foam roller alleviates pain and muscle soreness

- Instant relief for joints and your most painful areas

- Immediate release of knee and IT band tightness

- Applies the price amount of pressure to ease pressure points

- Increases flexibility and range of motion to help you get fit

- Benefits people of all body types

- Even 2 minutes of use per day can have a big impact on your health

- Takes under one minute for relief and even tightens the tummy



$24 Off Black Mountain Products Foam Rollers + Lifetime Warranty + Free Shipping

Was: $39.99

Now: $15.99 - $18.99 (select firmness choice)



No stores pay us to feature their products. Looking for more huge deals and freebies? Just click here!

© 2017 TEGNA MEDIA