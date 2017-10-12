How this all-in-one printer can cut your costs in half

CLEVELAND, OH - Have you ever smiled while printing something? Not a chance, right? If it's not the slow printing and horrendous costs tied to ink, you probably haven't experienced what I enjoyed this past month. Just in time for midterms and to get those holiday cards printed, I have a price drop to share.



I've been testing printers since before graduation season this past May. I've found many I liked but few as ink efficient and quiet as one printer I've been using since August.



Using thermal ink technology and a much more efficient approach toward wireless printing, the HP Office Jet 6954 is the winner going in to the holiday season.



Click the play button to watch my print demo and unboxing.



- Air Print ready means instant iPhone / iPad wireless printing

- Android and Google Cloud Wireless printing compatible

- Works with Windows and Macs

- Use 50% less paper with double sided printing capabilities

- Consumed 26% less ink compared to other printers in the same price range

- Prints borderless lab quality photos

- Ideal for holiday cards and beautiful family portraits

- Print photos and documents on the go using HP ePrint

- Quick wireless printing with LCD display

- Scan to email allows you to send an email directly from the printer!

- Document feeder allows you to scan multiple documents at a time

- Printer, scanner and copier at its lowest recorded price



$80 Off New HP OfficeJet All In One Printer + Free Shipping

Was: $149.99

Now: $89.99

***Want to possibly score one for free? Get on the list!



Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this station, Amazon Live and others. Neither Matt nor this station are compensated by the brands featured here. Prices are subject to change at any time and products are expected to sell out.

© 2017 TEGNA MEDIA