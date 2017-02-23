The only cord that can make your TV 4K

CLEVELAND, OH - Say hello to the only HDMI cable on the market that's technicolor certified and the only cable to improve picture quality, reduce noise and elevate your picture.



In my continued quest to save you as much time and money as humanly possible, I was certain today's HDMI cable would not live up to its fame or the various claims surrounding it. I always thought cables never made a difference but I quickly learned I was wrong.



The Marseille mCable up-converts 480p to 720p and elevates 1080p resolution to 4K quality or near 4K native resolution. This cable can connect your TV, gaming system, DVR and set top streaming devices.



- Plug and play

- Carefully processes each pixel to reduce noise

- Works on HD and 4K TV's

- Cable has a high performing built-in processor

- The top performing HDMI cable we've ever tested

- Works with Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Blu Ray and more

- Uses an included USB cable to power the HDMI's processor

- Lowest recorded price



50% Off 6 Foot or 10 Foot Marseille mCable + Free Delivery

Was: $99.99

Now: $49.99

