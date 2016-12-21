CLEVELAND, OH - Yes. 73% of overlapping products are less expensive at one store versus Amazon that we've been testing for months, and according to a recent Boomerang commerce study. At our most expensive time of the year, get ready to save some serious cash today.



How does the following sound to you?



- No membership fees (unlike Prime)

- Free two day shipping on items $35+

- Free returns on almost every item you buy

- Excellent customer service

- Wholesale options

- Prices drop as you shop!

- Grocery delivery available in some zip codes



If you've never experienced Jet.com - CLICK THIS LINK, set-up a free account and make your first purchase. Not only will you score 15% off site-wide today with delivery in time for Christmas but prices drop as you shop!



How do prices drop as you shop? Jet.com looks at what you're buying and the product's origins. If you're buying Tide laundry detergent for example, Tide To Go, dryer sheets and other options on the same page drop in price. The more you buy, the lower the prices drop.

Another reason we're flagging Jet.com today is mainly because new customers get 15% off site-wide on top of the sale prices.



Is this an Amazon.com killer? For those of you who don't want to pay a $99 Prime membership fee to Amazon.com, this is a brilliant alternative with free 2 day shipping open to anyone on purchases $35+. Amazon's non-Prime minimum is $49. It's also a good place to price compare.



While Jet's catalog is not nearly the same size as Amazon.com - on many overlapping products they are less expensive. No one store is the be all and end all. While we love Amazon, bargain hunters definitely want to bookmark Jet.com



