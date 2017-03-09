$35 Powerbank jump starts cars & phones!

CLEVELAND, OH - In my continued quest to save you as much time and cash as humanly possible, today a safety essential from which anyone can benefit.



Imagine a Power Bank going beyond its regular duties of smartphone dead battery avoidance. Think about that road trip, commute, elderly family member or young new driver with a broken down vehicle.



While there are many competing products, the key is a great power bank battery on the inside - not simply the mAh rating.



The top rated Red Fuel portable car jump-starter out-performed every model in its price range thanks to the fact it can power two devices simultaneously and jump start your vehicle up to 20 times on one charge.



WATCH our full dead battery tests right here.



Now at its lowest recorded price, the benefits of today's great gadget include:



- 400% extra battery for an Apple, Android or Windows Smartphone (and most USB devices)

- 100% extra battery for an iPad, tablet or portable handheld

- 20X vehicle jump starts per charge

- Powers SUV's, motorcycles and 4-6 cylinder cars

- It even jump started a dead truck battery for us

- Includes premium nylon braided smartphone cables

- Comes with carrying case and jump starters

- The same size as most regular power banks

- Built in emergency LED light with SOS mode

- LCD screen includes battery charge indicators



$25 Off Schumacher Red Fuel Phone and Car Jumpstarter + Free Shipping

Was: $60.00

Now: $35.00



