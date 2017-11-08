KTVB
Love ranch? Hidden Valley offers kegs for the holidays!

Hidden Valley is offering kegs of ranch dressing for the holidays but that's not the only gift items in the collection.

November 08, 2017

We all know someone who is obsessed with putting ranch dressing on everything. So, why not buy them a keg full of it for the holidays?

Hidden Valley created the perfect gifts for all you ranch lovers. But the keg isn’t all, they have a whole holiday collection. Items include a ranch fountain with a skirt ($110), bedazzled ornament ($12), and Not Your Ugly Christmas sweater ($40.)

The mini keg is 9.7 inches tall and 6.3 inches in diameter and holds up to five liters of ranch dressing! That’s crazy, right? We love it already!

It has a special inside coating that meets FDA specifications to keep all your ranch tasting fresh! The mini keg costs $50 and includes a year supply of Hidden Valley Ranch! 

The catch? You must pre-order it with shipping now because the item ships on Dec. 11.

For more information, check out the website.

