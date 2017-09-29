Company ordered to pay Idaho tribes for toxic waste storage

(Photo: KPVI)

BOISE - A federal court has ruled that an agribusiness company that mined phosphate for fertilizer must pay $1.5 million in permit fees annually to eastern Idaho tribes to store millions of tons of toxic waste on tribal lands.

Chief U.S. District Court Judge B. Lynn Winmill in a 33-page order on Thursday granted a request by the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes to enforce a tribal court decision imposing the permit fees on FMC Corporation.

Winmill ruled that FMC previously consented to tribal jurisdiction and agreed to the $1.5 million in fees before challenging them in tribal court and declining to pay them starting in 2002 after closing the fertilizer plant.

FMC in a statement Friday to The Associated Press says it will appeal the decision to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

