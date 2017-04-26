Canadian import tax brings stability, but price increase

The tariff on Canadian lumber could lead to a price increase for homebuilders in the U.S. (Photo: KTVB)

It was one of President Donald Trump's campaign promises: cracking down on America's trade. On the forefront of that issue, Canada and the United States' lumber industry. The president slapping a roughly 20 percent tariff on all softwood entering the United States.

It's still unclear what this tariff will do to lumber prices. However, home builders, like Brighton Homes, are anticipating an increase in their production costs, which in turn could increase the price for a newly-built home.

"That could mean as much as a $3,000 to $4,000 increase in cost for the typical home that's being built today in the Boise area," Brighton Homes President Lars Hansen said.

Hansen says they support any increase that can help the state's economy and the local timber industry, but says it's an increase that could have an immediate impact.

"It's about being efficient and about looking at our options in seeing how we best address this increase in cost," Hansen said.

Rural Idaho towns like Horseshoe Bend, Cascade, Council, and Emmett, just to name a few, have been hit hard over the last three decades due to the downturn of America's lumber industry.

"We saw significant losses in logging jobs and milling capacity, lost sawmills as the Canadians ate up more and more of our lumber market," Shawn Keough with the Associated Logging Contractors, Inc. said.

Keough says this is because our neighbors up north were able to ship cheaper lumber to the states.

"The competition in that the Canadian lumber coming in under the softwood agreement was priced considerably lower once it hit the market, which obviously meant the Canadian lumber would sell," Keough said.

Keough says Canada is able to keep their prices down because unlike the United States, where companies must bid for tree harvest rights, those rights are given to the companies. This in turn results in higher production costs for those timber companies in Idaho, which result in higher prices.

However, with President Trump's roughly 20 percent tariff on Canadian softwood, that's all changed.

"It will just mean that the mills and the loggers will be more competitive in Idaho," Lt. Gov. Brad Little, said.

"It definitely evens the playing field," Keough said.

Canada can still challenge the new tariffs under the North American Free Trade Agreement or with the World Trade Organization.

© 2017 KTVB-TV