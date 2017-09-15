Boise tech company Kount to move across the river to downtown

BOISE -- Kount, one of Boise’s newer tech companies, is the latest to commit to downtown office space.

Located on Lusk Street just across the Boise River from downtown since its founding in 2008, Kount intends to occupy the 35,000-square-foot, four-story office building variously known as the Langroise Building, John Alden Building and 10th and Main.

“It can eventually be called the Kount Building,” said Kate Lenz, Kount’s vice president of human resources. “We looked at properties from Federal Way to Eagle Road. The best fit for Kount was the downtown corridor.”

Kount develops technology that can analyze hundreds of bits of data when a customer makes a credit card purchase online or on a mobile phone. The technology can determine if it is a valid or fraudulent transaction within 250 milliseconds.

Kount, a fully-owned subsidiary of Keynetics, is among the dozen largest players in the world in online fraud and risk management, Lenz said.

