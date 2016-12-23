Boise hotel boom helps drive construction job growth

The Raymond Group and Clay Carley propose to build an eight-story, 144-room hotel at Front and Sixth Streets. (Photo: Image from Boise Planning & Development Services website)

BOISE - It's been the year of hotel construction around Idaho, especially in Boise.

Three new hotels are under construction in downtown Boise, and another two are proposed. Developers are also putting up hotels in Meridian, Nampa, Idaho Falls, Twin Falls, Ketchum and Ashton.

The year also saw major office construction, with the new Simplot corporate HQ and the Clearwater Building, and with new downtown housing in The Fowler Apartments and Idaho Street Townhomes, both still under way.

All of this has led Boise to be ranked No. 1 for several months in construction job growth among all metropolitan areas.

Learn more about the latest hotel in announcement in the Idaho Business Review story on The Raymond Group's proposed 144-room hotel on Front Street.

Copyright 2016 KTVB