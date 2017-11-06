BoDo has a buyer from Wisconsin

Hendricks Commercial Properties of Beloit, Wisc., has purchased the downtown Boise area known as BoDo. File Photo.

BOISE - A Beloit, Wisc., commercial real estate firm has purchased the BoDo commercial complex in downtown Boise for $25 million.

Colliers International in Boise has had the three-building, 118,977-square-foot complex listed for $30 million since March.

Hendricks Commercial Properties closed on BoDo on Oct. 25, said Clay Anderson, who handles investment brokerage services at Colliers.

“We are helping them find more product in the Boise market,” Anderson said.

Hendricks mostly operates in Wisconsin but also has projects in Indiana and Florida. Rob Gerbitz, president and CEO of Hendricks, developed the five-story, 200,000-square-foot, mixed-use Ironworks at Keystone in Indianapolis that includes 36,000 square feet of street-level retail space, 120 upscale apartments and a 120-room Ironworks Hotel Indianapolis that opened in September, according to the Hendricks website.

Read the full story at Idaho Business Review.



