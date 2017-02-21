Better Business Bureau on rental scams: 'It's pretty common'

A house for rent (Photo: monkeybusinessimages)

BOISE - Imagine putting your house up for rent or for sale on a website like Zillow and then finding out it was also posted on Craigslist, but you didn't put it there.

"I went looking for it on Craigslist and I couldn't find it," said homeowner Cherie Lamb. "To have this happen, I mean it's anybody that can do it."

In the few weeks that Lamb had her home posted on Zillow, she showed several people her property.

"One of the people that came to view my property said that is was also listed on Craigslist for half the amount of rent that I was asking for on Zillow," Lamb said.

Emily Valla with the Better Business Bureau says with this type of scam, all it takes is a couple clicks.

"If a scammer wants to do a rental scam it's pretty easy," said Valla. "They just copy those listings, post it somewhere else and they hope they get an unsuspecting victim."

Valla says students, or people moving from out of state, are usually the easiest targets.

"I wasn't able to go to the house and confirm any of these details," said Greg Holliday.

Holliday moved from Missouri a week ago after accepting a job at KTVB and searched several websites for a place to live. He came across Cherie's house on Craigslist.



"It was a lot of house for a little money, it was a really good deal but not too good to be true," said Holliday.

So he reached out to who he thought was the homeowner.



"He was saying that he and his wife owned the house in Boise, but that they had to move to Indiana for work," said Holliday. "I had in the back of my mind that it's possible that it could be a scam."

In emails the scammer insisted that he make his deposit through a money gram transfer.



"I'm not going to just send a ton of money to somebody I've never met," Holliday said. "I was able to pick up on those red flags before it was too late."

"If you send a wire transfer or pre paid debit card or gift card that could be as untraceable as cash," said Valla.

So what do you look for with this type of scam?

"One thing to look out for is if you can't actually see the home before they request any money," said Valla. "If you're asked to do a wire transfer or pre-paid gift card or debit card, that's not a typical way you should do a deposit on the home so steer clear of anything like that."

Valla also says another red flag is if the supposed landlord plans to send you keys in the mail once you transfer money.

"They're not actually the owner, you never get the keys but you're out that money," said Valla.

Valla says you will also want to be careful when filling out an application given to you by someone who is suspicious because they can be fake.

"It's a fake application so you've not only given them your money, you've also given them your personal information."

One way to prevent being scammed, Valla says, is to Google the address to make sure it's real and to check other rental sites for the same house to see if the description and details match up.

If you suspect that you are being scammed, you can contact the Better Business Bureau. If the posting is on Craigslist, you can do what many people that saw Lamb's home on the site and flag it as a scam

(© 2017 KTVB)