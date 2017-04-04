April is Financial Literacy Month in Idaho

Lt. Gov. Brad Little signed the proclamation during a Statehouse ceremony this morning. (Photo: Adam Worthington/KTVB)

BOISE - A penny saved is a penny earned.

That was the message from Lt. Gov. Brad Little.

He signed a proclamation today making April, Financial Literacy Month in Idaho.

Little says the proclamation is to help encourage Idahoans to put money away for the future.

He says it is more important than ever that Idahoans remember the link between financial education, saving and investing early in life, and financial success.

Members of the Idaho Financial Literacy Coalition say there are a lot of important things to save money for, but saving money for higher education is an area they want Idahoans to really pay attention to.

"It's expensive out there, and it’s really important to start early so people can get on the right track and have a highly-educated workforce and be successful in life," said Mike Beukelman with Mountain West Bank.

As part of Financial Literacy Month, the Idaho Department of Finance will be putting on several events to help Idahoans learn financial strategies.

