KTVB
Close
Weather Alert 6 weather alerts
Close

American now offering non-stop flight from Boise to Chicago

KTVB 2:27 PM. MDT July 05, 2017

BOISE - Some good news for travelers heading to the Midwest from the Boise Airport.

American Airlines has begun offering non-stop service between Boise and Chicago's O'Hare Airport. 

The new service runs daily on a Bombardier CRJ700, which holds 70 passengers.

Here are the scheduled flight times:

Chicago to Boise: 9:20 a.m. departure 12:25 p.m. arrival

Boise to Chicago 1:00 p.m. departure 5:30 p.m. arrival

The departure and arrival times are the local time zones.

United Airlines also provides non-stop service between Boise and Chicago O'Hare. Southwest Airlines offers non-stop service during the summer to Chicago Midway.

© 2017 KTVB-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories