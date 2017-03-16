Amazon to begin collecting sales tax in Idaho

(Photo: Kevork Djansezian, Getty Images)

BOISE - If you like to shop on Amazon you'll soon be paying sales tax for your purchases.

A spokesperson from Amazon says the website will begin collecting sales tax in the state of Idaho starting next month.

Right now, Idaho is one of only a handful of states not receiving revenue from purchases on Amazon.

That will change April 1. The tax will be 6 percent, the same as for all other purchases in Idaho.

We received a statement from the governor's office today on the change:

“We consider this to be a matter of fairness. As an industry leader and one of the world’s largest retailers, Amazon’s decision will provide more tax revenue to help pay for the essential operations of state government. But just as importantly, it will help Idaho taxpayers comply with state law while creating a more level playing field for Idaho’s brick-and-mortar retailers.”

