Young Idaho fly tyer demonstrates skill

GARDEN CITY - Visitors to the 13th annual Boise Valley Fly Fishing Expo got the chance to check out dozens of vendors, practice their casting and watch demonstrations from Idaho fly tyers - including 13-year-old James Carlin of Sun Valley.

His interest in fly tying was sparked at the age of 10, when he received a kit for Christmas.

Soon, Carlin began selling his flies to local anglers, and eventually opened his own business.

Saturday was his first time demonstrating his skills for an audience on stage.

"I mean, I have talked to a lot of tyers. They seem impressed," Carlin said. "They are happy a younger generation is interested in tying flies. They help give me pointers and tips and what I can change. It's a lot of fun."

Carlin says the biggest fish he ever caught on his fly rod with a fly he made was a 27-inch steelhead.

