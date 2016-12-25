WATCH: Dozens of Santas hit the slopes at Tamarack

Dozens of people dressed as Santa hit the slopes at Tamarack Resort on Christmas morning. (Photo: Tamarack)

BOISE - After a busy night of delivering presents, Santa cooled off with some runs at Tamarack Resort Sunday morning. Actually, dozens of Santas hit the slopes.

Tamarack provided video showing 24 Santas skiing and snowboarding Christmas morning. Every guest who showed up dressed as Santa received a free lift ticket on Sunday.

With six inches of fresh snow over the weekend, they were treated to some excellent conditions.

