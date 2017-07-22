Treasure Valley roller derby squad invited to international playoffs

(Photo: Theresa Palmgren/KTVB)

Saturday night at Expo Idaho – a lot of hard-hitting action.

The Boise River Rollers competed against Lilac City Roller Derby of Spokane, Washington, in Boise’s last home match of the season.

Then the Sawtooth Sirens played against the Freak Alley Fugitives in the final home match before the championship bouts in September.

There’s exciting news for the Treasure Valley All-Stars: They’ve been invited to the Women’s Flat-track Derby Association Division Two playoffs in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, scheduled for August 18-20.

It’s the fourth time Treasure Valley will make an appearance since 2013, when they took third place.

Treasure Valley will take on 15 other teams from among the top 60 in the world.

“We’re really lucky we have found ourselves ranked 54th internationally out of 400 teams," said TVRD member Rebekah "Aralia Spine" Garber-Wagner. "And so we worked really hard to maintain that ranking, and this year, it feels even more satisfying to see the team go for the fourth time and have that opportunity to play on that stage again.”

Treasure Valley Roller Derby is a nonprofit organization, and is raising funds to make sure the whole team can make the trip to Pittsburgh. Information about donating is here.

