Tiny leukemia warriors honored at prom

Two young cancer patients - Reece Harper and Lily Ross - were the stars of the Second-Chance Prom in Boise earlier this month. The preschoolers were named prom king and queen at the event, which benefited the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

KTVB 10:24 PM. MDT April 16, 2017

