Close The Great Polar Bear Challenge 2017 Dozens of people took the plunge into a frozen Lucky Peak Reservoir on Sunday. It's an annual tradition supporting Make-A-Wish Idaho. KTVB 10:28 PM. MST January 01, 2017 TRENDING VIDEOS KTVB Breaking News Toddler diagnosed with cancer on Christmas KTVB Live Stream Mountain Home teen seriously injured sledding New Year's Eve security in downtown Boise Video captures Canyon County Jail escape A look back on 2016 in Idaho New hotel preps for opening day More Stories Caldwell man killed in crash on I-84 Jan. 1, 2017, 3:50 p.m. Manhunt underway in New Year's attack on Istanbul night club Dec 31, 2016, 5:28 p.m. Bogus Basin celebrating 75 years in 2017 Jan. 1, 2017, 10:26 p.m.