11 big online sales with 60% off or more this weekend

People past display windows offering post-Christmas sales outside a department store. (Photo: Sean Gallup/Getty Images, 2018 Getty Images)

Get out that gift card that you got for the holidays - it's time to shop.

Every year retailers launch big sales the weekend before Martin Luther King. Jr. Day to try and take advantage of the extra shopping time available to consumers. This year is no different, as several shopping websites are offering huge deals.

Before you start adding items to your cart, however, consider these tips for getting the most out of your shopping experience:

Know what to buy and what not to buy: January is when retailers offer great deals on bedding. linens and towels through "white sales." If you're in need of new sheets or a new bath mat, now is the time to buy. Our friends at NerdWallet add that shoppers should look for deals on TVs and fitness gear this month but wait to buy toys and mattresses, which will be cheaper later in the year.

Do a little research: With many retailers promising huge discounts, it can be difficult to know which site will save you the most. So before adding items to your cart, consider checking out the extensive lists of MLK weekend sales by Offers.com and RetailMeNot. Both lists include details about what's on sale and how much of a discount is offered.

Check for deals on these sites first: Every day's an excuse for a holiday sale at Amazon.com, where the Today's Deals page offers big discounts on products from pretty much every category the retail giant offers. Head to that page first to look for big discounts. Then try Tanga.com, which offers great deals and has an A- rating from the Better Business Bureau.

Shop! Here are 11 sales we found online which promise up to 60 percent or more off many items:

