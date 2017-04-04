Seeing Boise from a Bosun's chair.

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Canal and river in Eagle spilling over banks
-
Caldwell RV park battles flooding
-
WFAA Breaking News
-
Livestream 2
-
Abandoned baby found in Lakewood
-
Crews remove decades-old Greenbelt bridge
-
Federal disaster assistance denied for Idaho
-
Impact of sales tax collected from Amazon
-
SkyKING: Bertha emerges from under Seattle
-
Safety concerns prompt removal of bridge
More Stories
-
E. Oregon newspaper battles state agency for public recordsApr. 4, 2017, 9:58 p.m.
-
Clearview crew goes to great heights to keep…Apr. 4, 2017, 9:56 p.m.
-
Impact of sales tax collected from AmazonApr. 4, 2017, 4:39 p.m.