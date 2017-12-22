Santa and Mrs. Claus go bowling in Meridian

Kids got a unique chance to bowl with the jolly old elf himself and Mrs. Claus at Pinz Bowling Center in Meridian. (Photo: Paul Boehlke / KTVB)

MERIDIAN - Although Santa is busy checking his list and preparing for his big trip, he made some time on Friday for some fun with his wife.

Santa and Mrs. Claus came all the way from the North Pole to go bowling at Wahooz in Meridian.

"Warms your heart so much, and just makes you smile all the bigger to see that look on their face," Mrs. Claus said. "We wish everybody could be Santa and Mrs. Claus. Yeah, just to see that look and their face, experience it."

All the kids that went had unlimited bowling with Santa and Mrs. Claus, as well as Christmas cookies and cocoa.

© 2017 KTVB-TV