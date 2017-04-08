Pond-skimming contest caps off Brundage season

(Photo: Courtesy of Brundage Mountain Resort)

McCALL -- More than 70 people attempted to cross Brundage Mountain’s frost-covered pond Saturday in an effort to win a season pass in Brundage Mountain Resort’s 10th Annual Pond Skimming Competition, which was part of the Crazy Daze event.

Brundage spokeswoman April Whitney says two inches of fresh snow fell on the slopes Saturday, but the storm let up during the three rounds of pond skimming.

Entrants competed on skis, snowboards, ski bikes and pre-approved makeshift equipment, including a three-person ski.

Whitney says more weight was given to style points rather than just the ability to cross the pond.

The grand prize of a Brundage Mountain season pass went to Willie Adicoff, 25, of McCall.

Brundage Mountain is following up Saturday’s Crazy Daze event with a new event Sunday, called Hazy Daze. Whitney says competitors will complete challenges to score points in the “Brundage Assessment of Radness.”

Brundage is wrapping up daily operations Sunday, April 9, but will be open for one final Bonus Day on Saturday, April 15.

