Life in Balance: A Confession of Secrets
To kick off our new series called "Life in Balance," we asked people at Boise's farmers market to answer a few questions about themselves and put them on cards for others to see. It sparked a fascinating conversation with those who read the cards.
KTVB 11:04 PM. MDT October 01, 2017
