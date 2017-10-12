Meridian teen hosts Sock & Stuffy Drive

Randy-B Funk's 'S.O.S Sock and Stuffy Drive is going on from October 27th - December 23rd.Drop off locations: Postal Express, 1740 E. Fairview Meridian, ID 83642 (Locust Grove / Fairview, Fred Meyer center) or message 208-914-3793.

KTVB 2:21 PM. MDT October 12, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories