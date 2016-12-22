EVENT GUIDE: Idaho Potato Drop

Idaho Potato Drop 2015 (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - Now in it's fourth year, the Idaho Potato Drop is upping its game with a brand-new high-tech tuber set to ring in the new year in downtown Boise.

The so-called GlowTato is internally lit, making it more visually appealing than the previous potato, which was used the last three years.

Organizers are promising an "even bigger world-class fireworks display." Also new at the potato drop festivities this year - a heated family tent complete with educational and interactive entertainment, including balloon tying, book reading, a magician, and zumba. The family tent is free.

This year the event is an all-day affair, with the Summer Wind Skippers performing on the main stage starting at 1 p.m. The entertainment continues all the way through to the new year.

Here's a look at the schedule of events:

MAIN STAGE

1-1:45 p.m.: Summerwind Skippers

2-2:45 p.m.: Idaho Arts Charter School

3-3:45 p.m.: Boise Rock School

4-4:45 p.m.: 504 Plan

5-5:45 p.m.: U2 Station

5:50-6 p.m.: Mountain View Color Guard

6 p.m.: The Potato Rise

6:15-7 p.m.: Zach Quintana featuring The Tuck Bros

7:15-8 p.m.: Low-Fi

9:15-10:15 p.m.: Lounge on Fire

10:15 p.m.: Tater Trot raffle items announced

10:30-11:59 p.m.: Jeff Crosby & The Refugees

12 a.m.: The Potato Drop

RAIL JAM

Gateway Parks will build a snowpark in Capitol Park and host a 6-hour rail jam. The event will include a USASA sanctioned pre-qualifier.

TICKETS

The Idaho Potato Drop is free and includes the heated family tent. But for $100, attendees can purchase a VIP tent pass, which includes food, drinks and entertainment throughout the evening.

TATER TROT

Here's a chance to win prizes while getting great deals from local businesses. Between Dec. 28-31, collect stickers from 10 different participating businesses in downtown Boise. Fill up your Tater Trot card and turn it in at the merchandise tent at the Idaho Potato Drop on New Year's Eve. The first 100 people to turn in their cards will receive a limited edition LED-lit beanie. Everyone who turns in a card will be entered for the grand-prize raffle drawing, scheduled for 10:15 p.m.

The Tater Trot card and a map of participating businesses can be found here. Many of the businesses are offering special deals.

