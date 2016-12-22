Camouflage Christmas: Veterans open gifts from Gowen

Service members from Gowen Field delivered hundreds of gifts to the Idaho State Veterans Home on Tuesday. They returned on Thursday to help the home's residents open the gifts. (Photo: Mary Kienzle / KTVB)

BOISE - The spirit of giving was alive and well at the Idaho State Veterans Home as the home's residents opened hundreds of gifts Thursday.

About 500 presents were hand-delivered on Tuesday by service members from Gowen Field. Many of those troops returned on Thursday to help the veterans open their gifts.

Camouflage Christmas is a tradition that goes back 25 years, and something the veterans and military members look forward to each year.

"I can't tell you the last time we didn't have wonderful gifts," said Phil Hawkins, volunteer activities coordinator at the Veterans Home. "I've been here 25 years, and I have to tell you, every year it's amazing how people care about us and take care of us. It's just amazing."

Members of the Idaho Air and Army National Guard, as well as the Navy and Marine Corps Reserves began working to fulfill veterans' wish lists last summer. They say the holidays are a perfect time to pay tribute to those who have gone before them.

