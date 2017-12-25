High Desert Harley-Davidson feeds first responders on Christmas

High Desert Harley-Davidson opened its doors on Christmas to feed our first responders. (Photo: Paul Boehlke/KTVB)

MERIDIAN - High Desert Harley-Davidson opened its doors on Christmas to feed our first responders.

All those who were out on duty away from their families were treated to a full turkey dinner with all of the fixings.

It was a way to thank our paramedics, law enforcement and firefighters for keeping us safe this holiday.

"We wanted to show our appreciation to our firefighters, our law enforcement, our paramedics, all first responders that are sacrificing their family time today on Christmas Day and give them a dinner," High Desert Marketing Manager Todd Godfrey said. "It's the least we can do."

High Desert said they plan on making this an annual tradition.

© 2017 KTVB-TV