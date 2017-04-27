Heart transplant recipient grateful for gift of time

Rick Brittell was given the gift of life, and time, thanks to a heart transplant. (Photo: KTVB)

Rick Brittell, 62, is one of them. He started having heart problems in his late 20s. In 1998, he received an aortic valve replacement. The replacement valve produced a loud click like a ticking clock.

"I got used to it," Brittell said. "When I heard that I knew, ok, everything's going good."

But then in 2014 he got a Left Ventricle Assist Device (LVAD), which is basically an artificial heart.

"I had no pulse and no blood pressure," Brittell explained.

He also had no heartbeat, which meant no clicks.

"So we bought some clocks to pick up that noise. It just made it comforting."

Those clocks ticked and tocked for 18 months until Rick and his wife Susie got the call that a donor heart had been found. It was time for a transplant.

"My emotions went from here, just skyrocketed," he said. "Like, oh my goodness, I got a heart, and at the same time, it was, oh man, somebody just died."

That somebody was a young man named Manmeet.

For a time, Rick felt guilty about benefitting from the death of someone else. That is, until he met the donor's family, and they told him their loss was not his fault.

"Once they said that, it was like, ok, now I can go to the next step," he said.

That next step was to express their gratitude to the family.

"If it wasn't for them my husband would not be here," said Susie.

Rick says it didn't take long after the transplant before he started feeling better physically.

"It was like, oh you got to be kidding me. This is the way it's supposed to be," he said.

And mentally, he felt better after getting a key piece of information from Manmeet's family.

"Manmeet translated into English is 'loving heart,' and when they said that it was just like, you know, tears started running down like crazy because loving heart, and here I've got his heart," Brittell said. "Just another way you can't explain it. You can't say thank you enough."

The Brittell's clocks have now ticked and tocked a year and a half since the transplant surgery and taken on a different meaning for Rick now that he has a heartbeat again.

"No matter what you're doing that time keeps on ticking," he said. "A constant reminder that I'm on borrowed time. Extra time."

