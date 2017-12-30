Waffle Me Up: A fresh take on a breakfast favorite

It doesn’t take much to make a waffle taste good, but for the owner of Waffle Me Up in downtown Boise, it’s all about the details and making sure every ingredient works well with the others so you have a unique food experience.

Hector Garcia and his wife, Josie, first started out in a food truck at the Nampa Farmers Market in 2012, then transitioned to Boise Farmers Market in 2014. In August, they celebrated their one year anniversary on Capitol Boulevard.

The best part about these Belgian waffles is not only that they use pearl sugars, which caramelize in the waffle iron, but you also don’t have to feel bad for craving one in the afternoon!

They have your sweet waffles like the "Waffle me Strawberry," which comes with Nutella, fresh strawberries, house made strawberry sauce and whipped cream, and the ‘Waffle me Banana’ which has cookie butter and bananas. If you’re looking for a cool tip, you can also add a scoop of ice cream!

When I️ say you can have a waffle at any time of day, I️ wasn’t joking! They just introduced chicken and waffles, and a fan favorite is the ‘Bobocado’. If you guess that avocado is involved, you guessed right. That waffle has melted havarti cheese, fried egg, bacon, syrup and basil. It almost looks too good to eat!

Waffle Me Up is located right in the heart of downtown Boise at 204 N. Capitol Blvd. It is open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

