TacoTime is giving away free Mexi-Fries Friday

Photo:Taco Time

TacoTime will be celebrating its first ever Mexi-Friday by giving away free Mexi-Fries with the purchase of any size drink all day long.

These bite sized potatoes are seasoned with a special spice blend, made to compliment any TacoTime meal.

“Sometimes referred to as tots or potato gems, we like to call these golden nuggets of deliciousness Mexi-Fries and we’ve devoted an entire day to celebrating them,” said Julie Hoefling, director of marketing for TacoTime. “Mexi-Friday is a chance for loyal customers and new visitors alike to get their hands on free Mexi-Fries and enjoy the fantastic flavor that has made them a customer favorite for years, the company said in a press release,

Mexi-Fries have grown in popularity, with the company producing around 190 million Mexi-Fries a year.”

The free Mexi-Fries are available while supplies last October 20.

© 2017 KREM-TV