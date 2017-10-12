Zen Turkey Blend Burger

Ingredients

2 ½ cups O Organics® or Signature Farms® sliced mushrooms crimini

8 ounces Open Nature® Ground Turkey

2 tablespoons O Organics® Golden Flaxmeal

1/4 cup finely diced red bell pepper

1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro

2 teaspoons O Organics® Curry Powder

1/2 teaspoon chopped fresh ginger (available in jars in the produce section)

1 teaspoon minced or chopped fresh garlic (available in jars in the produce section)

1/4 teaspoon each salt and black pepper

2 teaspoons O Organics® Extra Virgin Olive Oil



Quick Curry Sauce

1/4 cup unsweetened Coconut nonfat Greek yogurt (or plain Greek nonfat yogurt)

2 teaspoons O Organics® Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1 teaspoon O Organics® Curry Powder

1/8 teaspoon ground cumin

1/4 teaspoon O Organics® Garlic Powder

Steps:

1. Add mushrooms to a food processor (or similar) and pulse until finely chopped. In medium bowl, combine mushrooms with turkey, flax meal, bell pepper, cilantro, 2 teaspoons curry powder, ginger, fresh garlic and salt and pepper. Make sure all the seasonings are mixed in well. Form into 4 patties about 1/2-inch thick.

2. Heat a large non-stick skillet or frypan over medium heat. Coat 4 circles, about the size of the burgers, on the pan with about 1/2 teaspoon each of the olive oil. Place a burger on top of each circle and cook ~4 minutes on each side. (The burgers can also be cooked on a BBQ grill using cooking spray to coat the grate).

3. While burgers are cooking, make curry sauce by stirring all of the sauce ingredients together in a small serving dish.

4. Place burgers on a toasted whole wheat bun or serve plant-style with avocado slices and lettuce. Top with curry sauce as desired!

Nutritional Information: includes the burger and curry sauce.

Servings Per Recipe: 4 Serving Size: one burger topped with sauce

Calories 159, Total Fat 10 g, Saturated Fat 2 g, Polyunsaturated Fat 2.5 g (Omega-3s .4 g), Monounsaturated Fat 5 g, Cholesterol 45 mg, Sodium 192 mg, Potassium 325 mg, Total Carbohydrate 3 g, Dietary Fiber 1 g, Sugars 1.7 g, Protein 15 g, Vitamin D 461 IU, Calcium 35 mg, Iron 1.1 mg

© 2017 KTVB-TV