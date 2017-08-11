Yvonne's Sunday dinner roasted chicken
1 5lb raw whole chicken
Kosher Salt
Black pepper
1 lemon
Garlic
2 Tbsp butter
1 or 2 onions
1 cup chicken broth or white wine
2 tbs flour
Wash chicken and blot dry
Season liberally with salt and pepper
Cut onions in quarters and place in a roasting pan and a few inside the chicken
Cut lemons , thyme and place inside cavity of the chicken
Roast for 1 1/2 hours at 375. Temp should be at least 165 to be done. Rest for 15 min covered loosely with foil before carving. Place pieces on a platter.
Separate fat from drippings and heat pan up on stove,add the flour and butter to thicken. Pour drippings over chicken and serve.
