Sweet Kale Salad (Photo: KTVB)

SWEET KALE SALAD

For each food prep container:

1 ½ cups of Sweet kale salad mix – 7 super foods (poppy seed dressing included)

3 oz of rotisserie chicken

¾ of a cup of cottage cheese

1 bell pepper – any color, Sliced

Per container:

Calories: 429

Fat – 31.8

Carbs – 25.8

Protein – 49.8

