Sun Butter Bites
(Source: Albertsons Wellness Services Dietitians)
Five simple ingredients come together for this tasty sun butter ball with two flavor variations!
Total Time: 15 minutes
Ingredients:
1/2 cup Signature Kitchens® Old Fashioned Oats (Gluten Free if desired)
1/4 cup oat flour (put 1/4 cup of oats into a mini food processor until flour forms)
1/3 cup SunButter Creamy Spread, room temperature
2 tablespoons Signature SELECT™ Pure Maple Syrup or Signature Kitchens Honey
Steps:
1. In a medium bowl, combine oats, oat flour, SunButter, maple syrup/honey and dried fruit (depending on your flavor option) with a mini spatula or similar.
2. Place mini chocolate chips or shredded coconut in a small bowl.
3. Portion out about a level tablespoon of dough and roll it into a ball. Roll the balls as they are formed in the chocolate chips or coconut. Repeat step 3 until all the dough is used. Refrigerate balls in a sealed container until ready to serve or place in lunchboxes!
Flavor Options
Apricot & Coconut: add 2-3 tablespoons chopped dried apricots and roll balls in 3 tablespoons unsweetened or sweetened flaked coconut
Chocolate Covered Cherry: add 2-3 tablespoons chopped dried cherries and roll balls in 3 tablespoons mini semi-sweet chocolate chips (EnjoyLifeFoods brand is free from top 8 allergens plus gluten) or unsweetened cocoa powder
