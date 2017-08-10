Sun Butter Bites (Photo: Albertsons Wellness Services Dietitians)

Sun Butter Bites

(Source: Albertsons Wellness Services Dietitians)

Five simple ingredients come together for this tasty sun butter ball with two flavor variations!

Total Time: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

1/2 cup Signature Kitchens® Old Fashioned Oats (Gluten Free if desired)

1/4 cup oat flour (put 1/4 cup of oats into a mini food processor until flour forms)

1/3 cup SunButter Creamy Spread, room temperature

2 tablespoons Signature SELECT™ Pure Maple Syrup or Signature Kitchens Honey



Steps:

1. In a medium bowl, combine oats, oat flour, SunButter, maple syrup/honey and dried fruit (depending on your flavor option) with a mini spatula or similar.

2. Place mini chocolate chips or shredded coconut in a small bowl.

3. Portion out about a level tablespoon of dough and roll it into a ball. Roll the balls as they are formed in the chocolate chips or coconut. Repeat step 3 until all the dough is used. Refrigerate balls in a sealed container until ready to serve or place in lunchboxes!



Flavor Options

Apricot & Coconut: add 2-3 tablespoons chopped dried apricots and roll balls in 3 tablespoons unsweetened or sweetened flaked coconut

Chocolate Covered Cherry: add 2-3 tablespoons chopped dried cherries and roll balls in 3 tablespoons mini semi-sweet chocolate chips (EnjoyLifeFoods brand is free from top 8 allergens plus gluten) or unsweetened cocoa powder

