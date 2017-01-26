STEAK & SUGAR SNAP PEA PASTA SALAD
•Total Recipe Time: 15 to 20 minutes
•Makes 4 servings
INGREDIENTS
12 ounces grilled beef steak, cut into slices
1 cup uncooked gemelli or corkscrew pasta
2 cups fresh sugar snap peas
1 cup grape or teardrop tomatoes , cut in half
Salt and pepper
Dressing:
2 teaspoons fresh grated lemon peel
1/4 cup fresh lemon juice
2 tablespoons olive oil
2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley
2 cloves garlic, minced
INSTRUCTIONS FOR STEAK & SUGAR SNAP PEA PASTA SALAD
1.Cook pasta according to package directions. During last 2 minutes of cooking time, add sugar snap peas; drain.
2.Whisk Dressing ingredients in small bowl until well blended; set aside.
3.Combine pasta mixture, tomatoes and steak slices in large bowl. Drizzle pasta mixture with dressing; toss to coat evenly. Season with salt and pepper, as desired.
Recipe adapted from and photo as seen in The Healthy Beef Cookbook, published by John Wiley & Sons
