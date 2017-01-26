Steak & sugar snap pea pasta salad (Photo: The Healthy Beef Cookbook)

STEAK & SUGAR SNAP PEA PASTA SALAD



•Total Recipe Time: 15 to 20 minutes

•Makes 4 servings

INGREDIENTS

12 ounces grilled beef steak, cut into slices

1 cup uncooked gemelli or corkscrew pasta

2 cups fresh sugar snap peas

1 cup grape or teardrop tomatoes , cut in half

Salt and pepper

Dressing:

2 teaspoons fresh grated lemon peel

1/4 cup fresh lemon juice

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

2 cloves garlic, minced



INSTRUCTIONS FOR STEAK & SUGAR SNAP PEA PASTA SALAD



1.Cook pasta according to package directions. During last 2 minutes of cooking time, add sugar snap peas; drain.

2.Whisk Dressing ingredients in small bowl until well blended; set aside.

3.Combine pasta mixture, tomatoes and steak slices in large bowl. Drizzle pasta mixture with dressing; toss to coat evenly. Season with salt and pepper, as desired.

Recipe adapted from and photo as seen in The Healthy Beef Cookbook, published by John Wiley & Sons

