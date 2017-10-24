Steak and eggs breakfast taco

Photo: Idaho Beef Council

INGREDIENTS

1 beef Top Sirloin Steak Boneless, cut 3/4 inch thick (about 12 ounces)

Salt

2 teaspoons vegetable oil

6 small flour tortillas (6-inch diameter), warmed

6 eggs, beaten or 1-1/2 cups egg substitute

6 tablespoons reduced-fat shredded Cheddar cheese

6 tablespoons guacamole

6 tablespoons salsa

6 tablespoons reduced-fat sour cream

COOKING

Heat large, heavy nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Season beef steak with salt, as desired. Place beef in skillet. Pan-broil 10 to 13 minutes for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally. Remove beef from skillet. Set aside; keep warm.

Heat oil in the same skillet over medium heat until hot. Add eggs and scramble until set, stirring occasionally; keep warm.

Carve steak into thin slices. Top each tortilla with equal amounts of eggs, steak and 1 tablespoon each of cheese, guacamole, salsa and sour cream. Serve immediately.

Nutrition information per serving: 313 Calories; 15g Total Fat; 5g Saturated Fat; 6g Monounsaturated Fat; 231mg Cholesterol; 504mg Sodium; 19g Total carbohydrate; 25g Protein; 2.8mg Iron; 4.8mg Niacin; 0.4mg Vitamin B6; 183.2mg Choline; 1.2mcg Vitamin B12; 3.5mg Zinc; 38.7mcg Selenium; 1.7g Fiber;

