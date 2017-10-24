Spaghetti squash with meat sauce

Photo: Idaho Beef Council

INGREDIENTS

1 pound ground beef (93% lean or leaner)

1 medium yellow onion, chopped

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1 can (15 ounces) no salt added or regular tomato sauce

1 can (14.5 ounces) Italian-Style diced tomatoes, undrained

1 can (6 ounces) tomato paste

1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper

1 medium spaghetti squash (about 3 to 3-1/2 pounds), cut in half lengthwise, seeds removed

Toppings (optional):

Thinly sliced fresh basil and grated Parmesan cheese

COOKING

Heat stockpot over medium heat until hot. Add Ground Beef, onion and garlic; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking beef into 3/4-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally.

Cook's Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed Ground Beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160ºF. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.

Stir in tomato sauce, diced tomatoes, tomato paste and crushed red pepper; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer 20 minutes to develop flavors, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat; stir in basil, if desired.

Meanwhile, place squash in 8 x 8-inch microwave-safe baking dish, overlapping halves slightly. Microwave on HIGH 10 to 12 minutes or until squash is tender. Let stand 5 minutes. Scrape squash with fork to separate strands.

Serve sauce over squash. Serve with Toppings, if desired.

Italian-Style Beef Sausage Variation:

Prepare Italian-Style Beef Sausage by combining 1 pound Ground Beef (93% lean or leaner) with 1 teaspoon fennel seed, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1/4 teaspoon coriander, 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder, 1/4 teaspoon paprika, 1/4 teaspoon black pepper and 1/8 to 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper in large bowl, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Proceed as directed in step 1.

To Roast Spaghetti Squash: Place squash halves, cut-side down, in 13 x 9-inch ovenproof baking dish. Bake in 350°F oven 45 to 55 minutes or until squash is tender.

Nutrition information per serving: 326 Calories; 9g Total Fat; 4g Saturated Fat; 3g Monounsaturated Fat; 76mg Cholesterol; 514mg Sodium; 34g Total carbohydrate; 29g Protein; 6.3mg Iron; 8.5mg Niacin; 0.6mg Vitamin B6; 100.1mg Choline; 2.3mcg Vitamin B12; 6.4mg Zinc; 19mcg Selenium; 7.2g Fiber

