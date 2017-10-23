Quinoa chicken chili (Photo: Courtesy photo)

Slow Cooker Quinoa Chicken Chili

1 cup of quinoa, rinsed

1 (28-ounce) can crushed tomatoes

1 (16-ounce) jar mild or medium salsa

2 (14.5-ounce) cans low-sodium black beans, rinsed and drained

3 cups chicken broth (I use Better Than Bouillon chicken base)

2 large chicken breasts, frozen or thawed, cook longer if frozen

1 Tbsp chili powder

2 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp garlic powder

1/2 tsp each sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

Toppings

Light sour cream

Shredded Mexican-blend cheese

Tortilla strips

Chopped fresh cilantro



Combine all ingredients except toppings into a slow cooker. Cover and cook on low for 6-8 hours or on high for 4-7 hours until chicken is done and quinoa is cooked.



Remove the chicken and shred it with two forks. Return the shredded chicken to the slow cooker and stir into the chili.



Serve with light sour cream, cheese and tortilla strips if desired.

