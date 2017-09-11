Salmon Teriyaki Lettuce Wraps (Photo: Albertsons)

Salmon Teriyaki Lettuce Wraps

Looking for a quick-to-fix way to work in a salmon serving each week? With a store-bought marinade and individual salmon filets, refreshing and delicious lettuce wraps are only 10 minutes away from hitting your dinner table. While the salmon is broiling, you can be getting the rest of your lettuce wrap ingredients ready.

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Total Time: 18 minutes

Ingredients:

2, 5-ounce salmon filets (with skin removed), preferably wild salmon

2 tablespoons Signature SELECT® Sesame & Ginger Teriyaki Marinade, Island Teriyaki Marinade (or similar), plus 1 tablespoon if needed

1/2 cup diced yellow or red bell pepper

8 Leaves O Organics® Living Butter Lettuce, rinsed and patted dry with paper towels (green leaf, romaine or iceberg lettuce can be substituted)

1/2 cup jicama matchsticks (jicama cut into thin, 3-inch long strips)

2 green onions, white and green, sliced diagonally

1/4 cup Snack Artist® dry roasted macadamia nuts, coarsely chopped (soy nuts or another nut can be substituted)



Steps (Directions):

1. Line a 9-inch baking dish with foil and preheat the broiler with the rack positioned about 6-inches from the heat source.

2. Coat the foil with cooking spray (or brush lightly with canola or extra virgin olive oil). Place two salmon filets on the foil and spread a tablespoon of the marinade over each filet.

3. Broil about 4 minutes and turn filets over. Spread the remaining tablespoon over the top of the salmon filets. Broil 4 minutes more or until salmon is cooked through in the thickest portion of the salmon.

4. Break up the salmon into small pieces right there in the baking dish and blend with the marinade/drippings in the dish. If it looks like a little more teriyaki marinade is needed, stir in an additional tablespoon. Stir in the diced bell pepper.

5. To prepare each wrap, put several jicama matchsticks down the center of each leaf, top with some of the salmon mixture then top with green onions and chopped macadamia nuts. Enjoy!

Servings: 2

Nutritional Information:

Servings Per Recipe: 2 Serving Size: about 4 lettuce wraps

Calories 399, Total Fat 22 g, Saturated Fat 3.5 g, Polyunsaturated Fat 5 g (Omega-3s 3.5 g), Monounsaturated Fat 13 g, Cholesterol 89 mg, Sodium 427 mg, Potassium 1068 mg, Total Carbohydrate 13 g, Dietary Fiber 4 g, Sugars 6 g, Protein 35.5 g, Vitamin D 600 IU, Calcium 57 mg, Iron 2.6 mg

Source: Albertsons Wellness Services Dietitians

