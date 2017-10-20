Close Roast Beef and Cheese Bites Healthy football snacks.. KTVB , KTVB 4:39 PM. MDT October 20, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST INGREDIENTSBoars Head Roast Beef Boars Head Horseradish Cheese Spinach leaves pepperoncini'sHOW TO PREPARELayout the meat and cheese, line with spinach and pepperoncini's... roll up, and slice! © 2017 KTVB-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Why the 'Do Not Call Registry' can't protect you from robocalls anymore Boise bowling alley to close after 57 years Mobile home park residents camp out High flows impact kayak races Abatement crews can't always warn in advance I'll Push You pair writes book Hailey road flood damage Congressional baseball practice shooter was no stranger to local law enforcement Saint Alphonsus campus in Nampa to open Monday High river levels impacting rafting businesses More Stories Homedale welcomes its new K-9 officer Oct 20, 2017, 2:49 p.m. Growing pink pumpkins for a cause Oct 20, 2017, 3:35 p.m. P&Z denies plan for new WinCo at Chinden and Linder Oct 19, 2017, 10:31 p.m.
