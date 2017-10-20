KTVB
Roast Beef and Cheese Bites

Healthy football snacks..

KTVB , KTVB 4:39 PM. MDT October 20, 2017

INGREDIENTS

Boars Head Roast Beef
Boars Head Horseradish Cheese
Spinach leaves
pepperoncini's

HOW TO PREPARE

Layout the meat and cheese, line with spinach and pepperoncini's... roll up, and slice!
 

