Red Lentil Superfood Soup with Spinach and Lime (Photo: KTVB)

INGREDIENTS

2 cups red lentils - picked over, rinsed, drained

5 cups of low sodium vegetable broth

1.5 tsp turmeric

1.5 tsp salt

1 tsp avocado oil

1 small onion - finely diced (about 1 cup)

1 tsp ground cumin

3/4 tsp yellow mustard seeds

1/2 bunch of chopped cilantro

1 juiced lime (or to taste)

2 handfuls of finely chopped spinach (or roughly chopped if you want a chunkier soup)

HOW TO PREPARE

Combine lentils in a soup pot with 5 cups of vegetable broth, along with the turmeric and salt. Bring to a boil, then reduce to simmer for 20-30min.

While soup is cooking, prepare the onion flavoring. In non-stick skillet over medium heat, cook the onion in avocado oil with the cumin and yellow mustard seeds. When soft (about 15min) add the cilantro and cook for 1 more minute. Add the onion mixture to the soup, then add the lime juice. Taste, then add more seasonings or lime juice as necessary to bring up the flavors. The soup should be a tad sour. Add spinach to the soup, stir to combine and allow the soup to sit for 5 min.

Red lentil nutritional facts (per 1 cup):

- 230 calories

- 1g of fat

- 0 cholesterol

- 40g carbohydrates

- 16g fiber

- 18g protein

- 4g sugar

And they are PACKED with minerals and vitamins!



