Recipe to keep those New Years resolutions on track: Beef and vegetable fried rice

BEEF & VEGETABLE FRIED RICE (Photo: Idaho Beef Council)

INGREDIENTS

1 pound Ground Beef

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon grated fresh ginger or 1/4 teaspoon ground ginger

1 red bell pepper, cut into 1/2-inch pieces

1 package (6 ounces) frozen pea pods

3 cups cold cooked rice

3 tablespoons soy sauce

2 teaspoons dark sesame oil

1/4 cup thinly sliced green onions

COOKING

Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add Ground Beef, ginger and garlic; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into 3/4-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally. Remove from skillet with slotted spoon; pour off drippings.

Cook's Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed ground beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.

Heat 2 tablespoons water in same skillet over medium-high heat until hot. Add bell pepper and pea pods; cook 3 minutes or until pepper is crisp-tender, stirring occasionally. Stir in rice, soy sauce, and sesame oil.

Return beef to skillet; heat through. Stir in green onions.

NUTRITION



Nutrition information per serving: 420 Calories; 11g Total Fat; 4g Saturated Fat; 4g Monounsaturated Fat; 84mg Cholesterol; 768mg Sodium; 47g Total carbohydrate; 32g Protein; 6.2mg Iron; 9.3mg Niacin; 0.6mg Vitamin B6; 71.1mg Choline; 2.8mcg Vitamin B12; 7.3mg Zinc; 32mcg Selenium; 2.6g Fiber.

