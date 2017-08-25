Pulled Pork Potato Skins

8 oz cooked BBQ pulled pork or chicken

1 green onion, diced

1 cup shredded cheese

5 small russet potatoes

3 slices bacon

1 cup BBQ sauce

1 tablespoon paprika

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon pepper

1 tablespoon garlic powder

1 roll of tin foil



Preheat your oven to 400 degrees.

Clean your potatoes with water and a scrub brush and dry with a paper towel.

Cook your three slices of bacon in a saute pan until crispy. Remove the bacon, crumble and set aside, save the grease.

In a bowl add paprika, salt, pepper, garlic powder, bacon grease and mix. Rub this mix to the potatoes and individually wrap the potatoes in foil.

Bake potatoes for 45 minutes at 400 degrees on a cookie sheet. When finished remove from foil and slice them in half. Let them sit for 30 minutes to cool down.

Using a spoon carve the potato out of the skin making a boat. You can save the potato guts and eat them later, but you will not be using them for the recipe.

Mix BBQ sauce with pulled pork leaving just enough to drizzle over the top later.

Lay the potato skins on a baking sheet and add pulled pork filling the boats. Add crumbled bacon and shredded cheese on top.

Bake for 10-12 minutes at 350 degrees.

Sprinkle the diced green onions on top of the skins and drizzle left over BBQ sauce across the skins before serving.

