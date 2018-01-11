Protein-packed pizza (Photo: Albertsons)

Cheesy Cauliflower Crust

20 oz riced or chopped cauliflower* (fresh or frozen), about 5 cups

1/4 cup grated or shredded Parmesan

1 tsp Italian seasoning (1/2 teaspoon Herbs de Provence can be substituted)

1/4 tsp salt

1/4 cup Lucerne® egg white (1 large egg can be substituted)

1 cup part-skim shredded or grated mozzarella

(or) 2-3 whole wheat Signature Kitchens® Naan Bread

(or) 2-3 whole wheat or gluten-free tortillas

1. Preheat oven to 425°. Line a non-stick baking sheet with parchment paper. Coat 2, 10-inch wide areas with cooking spray.

2. If using cauliflower florets, pulse in a food processor until a cauliflower “rice” forms. Place rice or chopped cauliflower in a microwave-safe dish, cover and microwave until soft (about 3 minutes). Let cool for a few minutes, then pour cauliflower into a clean, dry kitchen towel (double thickness works well with thinner towels). Wrap it up and, over the sink, wring out as much moisture as possible.

3. In a large bowl, using a scraper, blend cauliflower with Parmesan, Italian seasoning, salt, egg or egg white and mozzarella. Divide the mixture in two and press each half onto the prepared 10-inch areas.

4. Bake until golden (about 20 minutes).

Topping Options (Amount per each 9-10-inch pizza):

Thai Turkey

2 Tbs Thai Peanut Curry Sauce

2.5 to 4 oz roasted turkey breast (from deli), chopped (about 1/2-1 cup)

1/2 cup shredded or grated part-skim mozzarella

1 green onion, chopped (white and part green)

Basil Beef:

2 Tbs basil pesto sauce

2.5 to 4 oz roast beef (from deli), chopped (about 1/2-1 cup)

1/2 cup shredded or grated part-skim mozzarella

1 green onion, chopped (white and part green)

BBQ Chicken

2 Tbs barbecue sauce

2.5 ounces-4 ounces grilled or rotisserie chicken (from deli), chopped (about 1/2-1 cup)

1/2 cup shredded or grated part-skim mozzarella

1 green onion, chopped (white and part green)

1. Top each of your chosen crusts with about 2 tablespoons of sauce, lean meat of choice, 1/2 cup of shredded mozzarella and chopped green onion.

2. Bake about 10 minutes, or until topping is golden and bubbling. Cut into slices and enjoy!

Calcium 508.0mg

Calories 350.0

Carbohydrate 18.0g

Cholesterol 84.0mg

Dietary Fiber 3.2g

Iron 1.5mg

Monounsaturated Fat 4.4g

Polyunsaturated Fat 1.1g

Potassium 750.0mg

Protein 36.0g

Saturated Fat 8.0g

Sodium 892.0mg

Sugars 9.5g

Total Fat 14.0g

Vitamin D 12.0

